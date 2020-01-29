× ‘Don’t take this challenge:’ We Energies warns against viral social media #OutletChallenge

MILWAUKEE — We Energies officials on Wednesday, Jan. 29 in a news release warned against the new social media #Outlet Challenge.

First responders across the country have issued similar warnings about the viral video challenge that a Massachusetts fire marshal referred to as “an unsafe use of electricity and fire.”

“It involves using the plug part of a phone charger, partially inserting it into the wall outlet, and then sliding a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs,” said Massachusetts Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. “The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases, fire.”

“The other issue can be that you do damage to some electrical wiring behind the wall and a fire could be undetected and burning in the walls, endangering everyone that’s in the building,” said Plymouth, Massachusetts Fire Chief Ed Bradley.

We Energies officials said Wednesday, “Safety is our number one priority at We Energies, and we are encouraging all parents to talk to their kids before it’s too late,” noting that the #OutletChallenge could result in damage to the electrical system in your house, a fire, or serious injury.

We Energies even posted a video to social media to demonstrate how dangerous this challenge can be — asking that people “don’t take this challenge,” and that parents “talk to your kids today to make sure they don’t put internet fame over their own safety.”

Don’t “Challenge” safety! The #OutletChallenge is putting you and your family at risk. Talk to your kids and make sure they don’t put internet fame over their own safety. pic.twitter.com/xkpgkxzZy8 — We Energies (@we_energies) January 29, 2020

