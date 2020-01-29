× Insomnia Cookies to open at the Deer District in Spring 2020

MILWAUKEE — Insomnia Cookies, a bakery specializing in warm cookie deliveries daily until 3 a.m., will open at Deer District in the spring. The 1,284-square-foot store will be located at 1110 N. Old World 3rd St. next to The Beer Garden. The Deer District site marks Insomnia Cookies’ third Milwaukee location and fifth in Wisconsin.

Insomnia Cookies at Deer District will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekdays and from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on weekends. Deliveries will begin one hour after opening. All products, including warm cookies, cookie cakes, brownies, ice cream and milk, will be available in the store or for delivery until 3 a.m. daily.

The location will also serve popular cookie flavors such as Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup and the S’mores Deluxe. Additionally, Insomnia Cookies offers a full ice cream menu with customizable options such as the Cookiewich, ice cream sandwiched between two cookies of the customer’s choice.