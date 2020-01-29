‘It was horrific:’ Good Samaritan rescued 6-year-old ‘covered in blood’ after dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 6-year-old girl in was brutally attacked by a loose dog in Oklahoma, and a man risked his own life to rescue her.

"It was horrific," said David Harris, good Samaritan. "She was completely covered in blood."

Harris was emotional as he recalled some of the worst moments of his life.

"When we pulled up, I thought she was dead, but then I heard her scream," said Harris.

Harris was at Surrey Hills Golf Course when it happened. Della, 6, was dragged by a Rottweiler -- her ear severed, and deep cuts from her head to her shoulders.

"He was tossing her around," said Harris. "I'm not kidding -- like a rag doll."

Della's mom told KFOR Della and her 7-year-old brother were near a playground with their nanny when the dog jumped the fence -- catching the little girl by her shirt, and pulling her to the ground. She believes Harris saved her daughter's life.

"I just got into dad mode, I guess," said Harris. "I didn't even think. I just jumped out, and grabbed him by the collar, and pulled him off the girl."

Harris said he held the dog down for what felt like an eternity as they waited for paramedics.

"She was crying and saying she wanted her mommy, and it was awful," said Harris. "It was the worst thing I've ever witnessed."

The dog's owner told KFOR he was distraught by the incident and unsure of why the dog attacked.

"It's a terrible incident to happen," said the owner. "I don't wish this on anybody. Honestly, it was an accident. Unfortunately, it turned out the way it did and I'm very sorry for the situation."

"It didn't hit me until an hour or two after we got home, and I just lost it last night, but -- she's OK," said Harris.

Della was hospitalized for treatment of her injuries. The dog was taken by animal control officials, and it wasn't immediately clear whether it would be put down.