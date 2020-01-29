‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested on burglary, meth charges

Posted 10:36 am, January 29, 2020, by , Updated at 10:38AM, January 29, 2020
Shaun Weiss

Shaun Weiss

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A former child actor was arrested in northern California for burglarizing a home while high.

Shaun Weiss, 41, best known as Greg Goldberg on the Mighty Ducks was arrested Sunday, Jan. 26.

Marysville police said they were called to a home about a burglary in progress. They found Weiss rifling through a vehicle in a garage.

The vehicle’s window had been shattered.

Police said Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss was arrested and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication. At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab, and vowed to recover.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.