× ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor Shaun Weiss arrested on burglary, meth charges

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A former child actor was arrested in northern California for burglarizing a home while high.

Shaun Weiss, 41, best known as Greg Goldberg on the Mighty Ducks was arrested Sunday, Jan. 26.

Marysville police said they were called to a home about a burglary in progress. They found Weiss rifling through a vehicle in a garage.

The vehicle’s window had been shattered.

Police said Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Weiss was arrested and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

In 2018, Weiss was arrested for public intoxication. At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab, and vowed to recover.