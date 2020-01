× Milwaukee police investigate 2-vehicle wreck on Lincoln Memorial Drive

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are on the scene of a two-vehicle wreck at Lincoln Memorial Drive and Water Tower Road.

One of the vehicles is seen on its side. The other vehicle has severe front-end damage.

It is not known if there are any injuries associated with this crash.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene — and we will update this post when there is more information.