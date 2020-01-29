A sheep pauses from grazing, 19 October 2007, at the Comstock House farm in Plainfield, Vermont, near Montpelier. The National Weather Service reports that temperatures in Burlington, north of Montpelier, have been above average during September and October for the past four years, except for October 2004, when tempratures were 0.2 degrees below average. The warmer temperatures make the leaves turn to their peak color later in the month of October and the colors are duller. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)
Missouri sheriff’s office looking for suspect who beheaded pregnant sheep
A sheep pauses from grazing, 19 October 2007, at the Comstock House farm in Plainfield, Vermont, near Montpelier. The National Weather Service reports that temperatures in Burlington, north of Montpelier, have been above average during September and October for the past four years, except for October 2004, when tempratures were 0.2 degrees below average. The warmer temperatures make the leaves turn to their peak color later in the month of October and the colors are duller. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — According to Missouri’s McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 14 an unknown suspect(s) shot, killed and beheaded a young pregnant sheep.
The suspect(s) took the sheep’s head with them and left the body of the animal in the owner’s field.
On Jan. 27, at the same location, a second sheep was discovered shot in the head at close range. The animal was left in the owner’s field fully intact on this occasion.