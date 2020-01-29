× Missouri sheriff’s office looking for suspect who beheaded pregnant sheep

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFSM) — According to Missouri’s McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 14 an unknown suspect(s) shot, killed and beheaded a young pregnant sheep.

The suspect(s) took the sheep’s head with them and left the body of the animal in the owner’s field.

On Jan. 27, at the same location, a second sheep was discovered shot in the head at close range. The animal was left in the owner’s field fully intact on this occasion.