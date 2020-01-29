× Packers poach DB coach Gray from division rival Vikings

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers named Jerry Gray defensive backs coach Wednesday, picking off an assistant who spent the past six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota.

Gray’s 33-year tenure in the NFL includes a nine-year career as a player and two stints as defensive coordinator (Buffalo, 2001-05 and Tennessee, 2011-13).

With the Vikings, he helped develop All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith, among others, and Minnesota’s defensive backfield ranked in the top 10 from 2014-19 in opponent passer rating (84.7) and points per game allowed (19.3). They allowed 123 passing touchdowns, third-fewest in the NFL since 2014.

Gray previously coached defensive backs for Seattle, Washington and the Titans (1999-2000). The former Texas standout was a four-time Pro Bowl player for the LA Rams and also played for Houston and Tampa Bay.