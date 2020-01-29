Remains of Army specialist killed in rollover crash in Syria arrive at Dover Air Force Base

WASHINGTON — A soldier from North Carolina died in a rollover crash in Syria, the Defense Department said Saturday, Jan. 25.

Spc. Antonio Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The crash was under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina.

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.