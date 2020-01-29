× School in Tosa taking precaution against coronavirus, student being kept in isolation

WAUWATOSA — The coronavirus has killed more than 130 people across the world. Now, a school in Wauwatosa is taking precautions.

Six of the 85 students at Wisconsin International Academy near 118th and Bluemound recently traveled back to China to visit their families for the Chinese New Year. Five of those students stayed in China — one is back at school.

That student is now being kept in isolation as a precaution. FOX6 News is told that the student has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus.

Statewide, one person tested negative for the disease. Six tests are still pending.