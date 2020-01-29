LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues in the U.S. Senate

Wisconsin guard Kobe King to transfer; coach ‘disappointed’

Posted 6:43 pm, January 29, 2020, by

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Kobe King #23 of the Wisconsin Badgers dribbles the ball against Paul White #13 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at SAP Center on March 22, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

MADISON — Kobe King, the second-leading scorer at Wisconsin, said Wednesday he intends to transfer out of the program.

King, a redshirt sophomore guard, announced his decision on Instagram, two days after he did not travel with the team for a game at Iowa. The move appeared to take coach Greg Gard by surprise.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity, and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard said in a statement. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.

“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”

King averaged a team-leading 12.6 points per game in Big Ten play and was second on the Badgers overall with a 10-point average. In his Instagram post, he did not specify a reason for leaving.

“After talking with my family and friends I have decided that the best step for my future basketball aspirations, as well as my love for the game, is to immediately step away from the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program,” King wrote. “This has been a very tough decision for me … however, after spending almost three years in the Wisconsin program I have realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person.

“Being a Wisconsin kid my whole life, I always dreamed of being a Badgers and representing the state every game. I am grateful that I was able to get the opportunity to play for such a great university.”

Wisconsin (12-9, 5-2 Big Ten) next hosts No. 14 Michigan State on Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.