Wisconsin Statewide 2020 Precollege Fair will take place Feb. 1 at Marquette University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- College is expensive and for a lot of families, the big question is: How do you pay for it? Alisia Marquez from the Wisconsin Educational Opportunity Program joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on their upcoming Precollege Fair.

Marquette University Educational Opportunity Program and The Department of Public Instruction – Wisconsin Educational Opportunity Programs is excited to announce our collaboration and partnership for the Wisconsin Statewide 2020 Precollege Fair!

This Statewide 2020 Precollege Fair will take place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Marquette University – Marquette Alumni Memorial Union from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Also, in attendance will be other programs and community organizations such as GEAR UP, Boys and Girls Club, and YMCA Teen Achievers just to name a few.