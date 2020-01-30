1 in custody after standoff in Milwaukee, domestic violence offense involving firearm occurred

MILWAUKEE — One person has been taken into custody early Thursday morning, Jan. 30 following a tactical situation near 25th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. after police responded to the report of a “subject with a gun.”

Upon arrival, officers determined that a domestic violence offense involving a firearm occurred. The armed suspect was inside an apartment refusing to surrender.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Crisis Negotiators Unit were called to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody around 1 a.m. and a gun was recovered at the scene.