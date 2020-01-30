1 in custody after standoff in Milwaukee, domestic violence offense involving firearm occurred

Posted 6:03 am, January 30, 2020, by

MILWAUKEE — One person has been taken into custody early Thursday morning, Jan. 30 following a tactical situation near 25th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee.

The incident began around 9:45 p.m. after police responded to the report of a “subject with a gun.”

Tactical situation near 25th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee

Tactical situation near 25th and Roosevelt in Milwaukee

Upon arrival, officers determined that a domestic violence offense involving a firearm occurred. The armed suspect was inside an apartment refusing to surrender.

The Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Crisis Negotiators Unit were called to the scene. The suspect was taken into custody around 1 a.m. and a gun was recovered at the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.