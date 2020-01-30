× 27th Street to close near Fond du Lac & Center for Milwaukee sewer project

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works is closing a short section of 27th Street between Fond du Lac Avenue and Center Street on the city’s north side starting Monday, Feb. 3.

The DPW will be starting an underground sewer project in the area, and it is expected to stay closed until early July.

A detour will re-route drivers using Fond du Lac and Center — which run close to one another near 27th. The city says traffic signal timing will be adjusted, and detour signs will be placed, in the area to ease anticipated congestion.

The MCTS Purple Line will be affected by the construction, too.