A warning before you get swept up in a sweepstakes

Posted 10:00 pm, January 30, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- She won a free car. But this prize came with a price tag. Before you enter sweepstakes, Contact 6 with what you need to know -- Sunday night on FOX6 News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.