Beard grooming tips for beginners: Some tips on keeping your beard looking neat and clean

MILWAUKEE -- These days, guys everywhere are sporting beards. But you can't just let the hair grow and go. Supercuts stylist Taz Allen joins Real Milwaukee with some tips on keeping your beard looking neat and clean.
- Before, growing a beard meant you had a scraggly, unkempt mess on your face. Now, the trend is more neat and clean.
- There's a couple of items that can keep them looking great. Make sure you`re using skin and beard lotion. It tames coarse hair and helps your beard grow in the direction you want.
- Beard Oil: will help your beard shine. Use it once a day, every other day or once a week. The more you use it, the better results you`ll get. Generally, use a quarter size amount, depending on how thick your hair is.
- Regular trims are also important - every week or two weeks depending on how fast your hair grows.