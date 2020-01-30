× City of Milwaukee sues pharmaceutical makers, distributors concerning opioid crisis

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Jan. 30 it has filed a 297-page complaint in federal court concerning the opioid epidemic.

A news release indicates the complaint alleges “dozens of pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies engaged in false and misleading practices that have resulted in the extraordinary increase in opioid addiction and overdose deaths in the City of Milwaukee and throughout the country. This negligent behavior has led to a significant increase in the city budgets including first responder overtime, Narcan training, emergency care, and treatment.”

A statement from City Attorney Grant Langley says the following:

“We seek injunctive relief as well as monetary compensation for the losses and expenses the City has incurred due to the explosion of opioid abuse. These costs include the cost of fire and police services as first responders and investigators to overdose deaths, and the City’s costs for its own employee medical costs and lost productivity.”

The release says the city will incur no costs or fees unless it receives a successful recovery by settlement or trial.

Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy issued the following statement:

“Today it was announced by the City Attorney that a formal complaint has been filed in federal court to take action against the dozens of pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies engaged in false and misleading practices that have resulted in the increase in opioid addiction and overdose deaths in the City of Milwaukee. “This action can only be described as a win for Milwaukee which has been one of the communities hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic. “The behavior of these organizations has led to a sharp increase in budget expenses related to first responder overtime, Narcan training, emergency care, and treatment. All of this serves as an extra burden to the taxpayers. “When I sponsored legislation in October that authorized the City Attorney to hire outside council to explore legal action against these entities, the goal was to determine the best path forward to protect the interest of residents. Today’s filing does just that, and I want to extend my gratitude to the City Attorney’s Office for their diligent work and collaboration with Napoli Shkolnik, PLLC. “While this action is an important and necessary step forward there is still more work to be done. As co-chair of the City-County Heroin, Opioid and Cocaine Task Force, I look forward to continuing the progress made in combating this epidemic.”