Green Bay Packers part with WR coach Alvis Whitted

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have parted ways with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted. Head Coach Matt LaFleur made the announcement Thursday, Jan. 30.

“We want to thank Alvis for all that he contributed to our success this season,” said LaFleur. “He’s a great man and we wish nothing but the best for him, his wife Tracy and the rest of their family moving forward.”

Whitted, who played wide receiver for nine seasons in the NFL, joined the Packers last year. He helped WR Davante Adams earn his third straight trip to the Pro Bowl after registering his second career 80-plus-reception season (83 in 2019, 111 in 2018), which is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history behind WRs Jordy Nelson (three), Donald Driver (four) and Sterling Sharpe (four).

Before joining Green Bay, Whitted worked for seven years as the wide receivers coach at Colorado State University. Whitted also coached at UCLA (2011), Millsaps College (2010) and at his alma mater, Orange High School (2008-09), in Hillsborough, N.C.