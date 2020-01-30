‘Hampton is nuts:’ Neighbors are shocked but not surprised by collision that injured 2 police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Unbelievable video shows the moment a reckless driver -- who was being pursued -- barreled into a Milwaukee police squad, injuring two officers. It happened near 70th and Hampton Avenue around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

In the video, a white pickup truck is seen pulling into the intersection. The moment of impact is shocking.

Pat Leidel lives nearby and told FOX6 News reckless driving is all too familiar there.

"Hampton is nuts," Leidel said.

Just three minutes before the crash, police say a different marked squad began pursuing the reckless driver near Appleton and Capitol.

"It refused to stop for the squad with red light and siren and a pursuit occurred," said Capt. David Salazar of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The squad that was struck was responding to the pursuit.

Doorbell video from another neighbor shows the aftermath -- as first responders rush toward the scene.

"Thankfully, by the grace of God, everybody that was involved in those two vehicles received minor injuries," Salazar said.

The scene is a reminder for Milwaukee police of the dangers that can come with the job.

"We all remember Officer Irvine that passed away in a very similar type situation -- and that's something we have to keep in the back of our minds when we're taking these very dangerous jobs," Salazar said.

Both officers in the squad were hurt -- along with the reckless driver. All are expected to be OK.

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Jan. 30 said the two officers who were hurt are recovering at home.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody -- awaiting formal charges.