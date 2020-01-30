× Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot in reported home invasion

PHILADELPHIA — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was shot and killed in Philadelphia early Thursday in what his father told police was a home invasion robbery.

Police responded to the home early Thursday after someone called 911. The officers were met by the boy’s father, who was on the ground floor and holding another child.

The wounded boy was found in an upstairs room, but he was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities were interviewing the father, who told them the shooting happened during a home invasion.

The children’s mother was at work when the shooting took place.

The father and the younger child were not injured.