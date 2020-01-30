Rocket Baby Bakery produces ‘a growing range of artisanal breads and pastries’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- It's a buttery, crescent-shaped roll with a mouth-watering flaky crust on the outside and an airy, soft body on the inside. If that doesn't make you hungry, this should. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Rocket Baby Bakery for National Croissant Day.

About Rocket Baby Bakery (website)

We create all of our goods daily from scratch, using local sources to the greatest extent practical. We produce a growing range of artisanal breads and pastries, including a variety of naturally leavened hearth breads, baguettes and other yeasted breads.