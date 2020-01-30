Source: Name of Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash revealed

LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Trump

Posted 4:15 pm, January 30, 2020, by , Updated at 04:40PM, January 30, 2020

Joel Streicher (Credit: Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office)

MILWAUKEE — A source tells FOX6 News the name of the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal crash at 10th and State on Saturday, Jan. 25 is Joel Streicher.

Investigators say 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson’s vehicle was overturned in the wreck late on Saturday morning. It happened near the sheriff’s office and Milwaukee County Jail. Stinson, who worked as a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools, died on the scene.

Fatal crash near 10th and State

Limited details were initially provided by Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Lucas said a 50-year-old deputy with 23 years of service (Streicher) was headed northbound on 10th Street when the squad collided with Stinson’s vehicle — which was headed westbound on State.

Ceasar Stinson

Ceasar Stinson

Stinson’s female passenger was taken to the hospital, as was the deputy. Sheriff Lucas said the deputy was not responding to a call when the crash happened. The deputy was placed on administrative leave per policy after he was evaluated at the hospital.

Milwaukee police were leading this investigation — which is policy. MCSO officials said they were also conducting an internal review.

