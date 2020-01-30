Source: Name of Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in fatal crash revealed

MILWAUKEE — A source tells FOX6 News the name of the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal crash at 10th and State on Saturday, Jan. 25 is Joel Streicher.

Investigators say 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson’s vehicle was overturned in the wreck late on Saturday morning. It happened near the sheriff’s office and Milwaukee County Jail. Stinson, who worked as a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools, died on the scene.

Limited details were initially provided by Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Lucas said a 50-year-old deputy with 23 years of service (Streicher) was headed northbound on 10th Street when the squad collided with Stinson’s vehicle — which was headed westbound on State.

Stinson’s female passenger was taken to the hospital, as was the deputy. Sheriff Lucas said the deputy was not responding to a call when the crash happened. The deputy was placed on administrative leave per policy after he was evaluated at the hospital.

Milwaukee police were leading this investigation — which is policy. MCSO officials said they were also conducting an internal review.