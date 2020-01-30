Witness: Suspect accused in hit-and-run of bicyclist ‘had been driving recklessly’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are learning new details about the arrest of a man police say killed a bicyclist and took off last weekend. Investigators say they suspect tried to claim his car was stolen when they tracked him down. But his story did not appear to add up.

The crash happened near 35th Street and Wright around 1:30 a.m. Police said the man, identified as 53-year-old Anthony Barnes, was hit while on a bicycle and the driver fled the scene. First-responders attempted life-saving measures, but Barnes died as a result of his injuries.

Police said the striking driver was operating a maroon or red Pontiac G6 model year 2005-2010.

In a search warrant obtained by FOX6 News, details about the investigation thus far have come to light. Police say in their initial investigation, speed was a factor in the cause of death -- knocking Barnes 180 feet from where he was hit.

Another witness in the court document indicates he slowed down on N. 35th Street when he saw the bicyclist. That is when the witness said the suspect's red car "passed him on the right at a high speed and struck the victim" before fleeing the area. The witness told police the red vehicle "had been driving recklessly before the crash occurred."

"It doesn't feel real. I know it's real, but it doesn't feel real," said Mary McCoy, Barnes' mother.

Additionally, the suspect's car was reported stolen later that morning. The owner of the car said she had loaned it to her boyfriend, who in turn claimed he had it stolen from him during an armed robbery hours before the collision. Upon further questioning, the boyfriend admitted to being the driver of the car at the time of the crash.

"He cannot just get off. That's not going to happen. We're going to fight for justice for my brother," said Camille Barnes, Anthony's sister.

Right now, police are executing a search warrant on the vehicle involved. They hope the car's onboard computer will tell them more about how the crash occurred -- and if any attempts were made to prevent the collision.

The family tells FOX6 News right now, they are planning for Barnes' funeral. They hope it will be a true celebration of his life.