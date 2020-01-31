× Almost half of US sports fans want Super Bowl Monday holiday

MIAMI — According to a survey commissioned by the daily fantasy sports company DraftKings, nearly half of American sports fans would give up one of their other work holidays in order to have a day off after Super Bowl Sunday.

The survey found that more than 40% would rather work Presidents Day, Martin Luther King’s birthday or Columbus Day than the Monday after the NFL championship game.

About one in 10 would even prefer to work Christmas or Thanksgiving.