Back and bigger than ever: Lake Gevena Ice Castles open for the season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- The coolest place in southeast Wisconsin is finally open to the public. The Lake Geneva Ice Castles is back but at a new location.

The Geneva National Resort and Club driving range has been transformed into a winter wonderland. The castle is bigger than ever before -- with dozens of towers, caves, three slides, and a couple of thrones.

Tickets for Friday night, Jan. 31 and most of this weekend are already sold out. But the castle will stay open as long as the weather cooperates.

New this year, more food and beverage options as well as entertainment.

"That’s the biggest difference from last year. The hang areas for people to sit by the fire or see a performance -- that’s really going to elevate the experience," said Garth Chambers, Geneva National Resort and Club

The Wisconsin Castle is one of six in all of North America.