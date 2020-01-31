Closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

I-94 EAST (SB) OPENED to four lanes with shoulders

Early Morning Wednesday, January 29: I-94 EAST (SB) in the north segment from just south of Ryan Road to County G, opened to four lanes of traffic with full shoulders.

As a reminder, the speed limit remains 55 mph

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the freeway closures.

MONDAY through THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3-6, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closures:

MONDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from 7 Mile Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls and pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use 7 Mile Road, West Frontage Rd, 27 th Street and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

Street and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures. TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls.

Detour for nightly closures:

Travelers can use Ryan Road, WIS 38 and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

THURSDAY: I-94 EAST (SB) from College Avenue south to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour: