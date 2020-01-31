Closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Posted 7:45 am, January 31, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

I-94 EAST (SB) OPENED to four lanes with shoulders

  • Early Morning Wednesday, January 29: I-94 EAST (SB) in the north segment from just south of Ryan Road to County G, opened to four lanes of traffic with full shoulders.
  • As a reminder, the speed limit remains 55 mph

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the freeway closures.

MONDAY through THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3-6, 2020

I-94 WEST (NB) Closures:

  • MONDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from 7 Mile Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls and pavement markings.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use 7 Mile Road, West Frontage Rd, 27th Street and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.
  • TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls.

Detour for nightly closures:

  • Travelers can use Ryan Road, WIS 38 and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

  • THURSDAY: I-94 EAST (SB) from College Avenue south to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

  • Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.