Closures: A look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31, 2020
I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)
I-94 EAST (SB) OPENED to four lanes with shoulders
- Early Morning Wednesday, January 29: I-94 EAST (SB) in the north segment from just south of Ryan Road to County G, opened to four lanes of traffic with full shoulders.
- As a reminder, the speed limit remains 55 mph
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- I-94 EAST (SB) from Ryan Road south to County G is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement markings.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, 27th Street, West Frontage Road and County G to get around the freeway closures.
MONDAY through THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3-6, 2020
I-94 WEST (NB) Closures:
- MONDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from 7 Mile Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls and pavement markings.
Detour:
- Travelers can use 7 Mile Road, West Frontage Rd, 27th Street and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.
- TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: I-94 WEST (NB) from Ryan Road north to Drexel Avenue is scheduled to have overnight full freeway closures from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. to set noise walls.
Detour for nightly closures:
- Travelers can use Ryan Road, WIS 38 and Drexel Avenue to get around the freeway closures.
I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:
- THURSDAY: I-94 EAST (SB) from College Avenue south to Ryan Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.
Detour:
- Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.