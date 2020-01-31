× Friends of MADACC to sponsor hundreds of free spay/neuter surgeries for cats, kittens in Feb.

MILWAUKEE — Friends of MADACC will sponsor hundreds of free spay/neuter surgeries, a $70 value, for eligible cats brought in to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) for the service throughout the month of Feb. This, in celebration of National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

There are a limited number of surgery spots being offered, and the program will be first-come, first-served.

According to a press release from Friends of MADACC , paying and neutering pets keeps them healthier, safer and reduces pet overpopulation at shelters. Kitten season is just around the corner and these surgeries can prevent a lot of unwanted litters from potentially ending up at shelters in Milwaukee County this spring. Also, pets who are spayed or neutered have reduced incidences of cancer and other diseases and are less likely to wander away.

“As an organization, we are committed to promoting the best outcomes for the animals in our community,” said Friends of MADACC President Kelly Oyler. “Friends of MADACC is proud to sponsor services, like free spay/neuter surgeries, that help us deliver on that commitment by making critically important services that impact the health and well-being of animals, accessible and affordable for pet owners.”

To be eligible to receive the free spay & neuter surgeries, individuals must:

• Live in Milwaukee County, ID required

• Own the cat(s) that they would like spayed/neutered.

• Complete the scheduling process within the month of February, by stopping in to MADACC.

Note: All cats must have proof of current rabies vaccination and current Milwaukee County pet license or the owner must be willing to have their cat rabies vaccinated and licensed ($12) at MADACC at the time of the spay/neuter surgery.

To schedule an appointment, go to MADACC in-person to sign pre-surgical paperwork. Please leave your pets at home when you come into schedule surgery.

For more information, please visit https://madacc.org/services/ or call 414-649-8640.