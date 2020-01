GREENDALE — The Greendale Police Department made a sweet discovery — unfortunately, it didn’t come with whipped cream or a cherry on top.

Friday morning, Jan. 31, the department posted on its Facebook page that officers found a spilled ice cream delivery the night before. Police didn’t say where the ice cream was found, but that a delivery truck lost its load while making a turn.

The truck did not spill any cones or dishes, so, sadly, the treats were a complete loss.