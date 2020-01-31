Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva this weekend with a new location. Amy spent the morning at the Geneva National Resort and Club where they've created a bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Ice Castles (website)

Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction located in six cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video