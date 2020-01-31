Ice Castles ‘is an award-winning frozen attraction located in six cities across North America’

Posted 9:19 am, January 31, 2020, by
Data pix.

LAKE GENEVA -- The Ice Castles are returning to Lake Geneva this weekend with a new location. Amy spent the morning at the Geneva National Resort and Club where they've created a bigger castle with more interactive features and magical elements for guests to enjoy.

Data pix.

About Ice Castles (website)

Ice Castles is an award-winning frozen attraction located in six cities across North America. The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more.

Data pix.
Data pix.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.