× Milwaukee Brewers reviving ‘True Blue Brew Crew’ fan section for 2020 season

MILWAUKEE — It’s been 50 years since the True Blue Brew Crew fan section began at the old Milwaukee County Stadium. That’s exactly why the team is bringing it back as part of its 50th anniversary season.

Announced Friday, Jan. 31, the True Blue Brew Crew will lay claim to a loge-level section in the left-field corner of Miller Park on Saturdays during each of the team’s Brewers Decade Weekends promotions — April 11, May 2, July 11, August 22 and September 5.

The fan section is being brought back to “bring the energy” to Miller Park in 2020, and the club is looking to fill seats with fans who want to:

Cheer on Brewers legends during pregame ceremonies

Lead the crowd in chants and bring the energy during the game

Wear special decade-themed t-shirts (to stand out as a die-hard Brewers fan)

And, of course, be loud

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information on the True Blue Brew Crew.