Milwaukee businesses cash in on Super Bowl excitement: ‘It’s going pretty crazy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Super Bowl is just a couple days away -- and fans nationwide are getting ready to watch the big game. It is a tradition that includes football, food, a huge halftime show and the unveiling of new commercials.

While the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum sits in a city full of Green Bay Packers fans, the Super Bowl is bringing it a lot of business.

"We're sold out of the Jimmy Garoppolo bobbleheads," said Phil Sklar of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. "It's going pretty crazy. We're gearing up to release the Super Bowl Champions bobblehead."

Sales of Packers bobbleheads have gone down. But out-of-state 49ers and Chiefs fans are going crazy for their teams' bobbleheads.

There is also growing excitement over the Super Bowl bobble.

"It has sort of that vintage classic 1960 bobblehead that has the Super Bowl logos and a great way to celebrate the Super Bowl and a really cool centerpiece for a lot of people's Super Bowl parties," Sklar said.

Just down the street, Stevy's Tavern and Grill is preparing for the big game too.

"We bring in extra servers more TVs out there, so it almost doubles our capacity," said Ryan Steny, co-owner.

The sports bar is preparing more than 3,000 chicken wings for Sunday.

"We have big orders already for hundreds of to-go orders, hundreds of wings," Steny said.

You can watch Super Bowl LIV only on FOX6. Pregame coverage from Miami starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. Kickoff is set for around 5:30 p.m.

43.029661 -87.910610