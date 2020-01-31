National Bobblehead Hall of Fame & Museum unveils limited-edition J.J. Watt bobble

MILWAUKEE -- J.J. Watt got his start right here, in southeastern Wisconsin, and became a national sports superstar. Now he's returning to his roots -- as a bobblehead.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead featuring Watt riding a badger. He graduated from UW-Madison and played for the Badgers before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick by the Houston Texans.

Only about 2,000 were made, and they're only available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

