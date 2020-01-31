LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump

Officials: Shots fired at intruder vehicle at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Posted 12:32 pm, January 31, 2020

Since President Trump purchased the Mar-a-Lago property in 1985 for $5 million, Trump's relationship with the tony city and its residents has ebbed and flowed.

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security Friday at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries. The president was not at the resort at the time, although he is scheduled to arrive there later Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 a.m. at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s office helicopter.

The sheriff’s office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people arrested Friday.

