Oscar Mayer selling ‘Road Hog’ shirt after Wienermobile pulled over in Waukesha County

MILWAUKEE — Oscar Mayer is now selling a limited edition “Road Hog” t-shirt to help bring awareness to the “Move Over Law.” This, after the Wienermobile was pulled over on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Waukesha County.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile on I-94 and Sawyer Road for not following the Move Over Law. The driver was given a verbal warning.

“To help right this wrong,” the company tweeted that they are now selling t-shirts for $29.99 — with all the profits going to the National Road Safety Foundation.

We’ll be frank, the @Wienermobile was pulled over 😬😬. To help right this wrong, we want to use our platform to bring awareness to the "Move Over Law." Get this limited edition tee and all profits will go to the @NRSForg. https://t.co/ZClxTwVDLZ pic.twitter.com/1WuBdUDKUz — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) January 30, 2020

43.007260 -88.323931