Oscar Mayer selling ‘Road Hog’ shirt after Wienermobile pulled over in Waukesha County

Posted 10:50 am, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 11:10AM, January 31, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Oscar Mayer is now selling a limited edition “Road Hog” t-shirt to help bring awareness to the “Move Over Law.” This, after the Wienermobile was pulled over on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Waukesha County.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department pulled over the Wienermobile on I-94 and Sawyer Road for not following the Move Over Law. The driver was given a verbal warning.

“To help right this wrong,” the company tweeted that they are now selling t-shirts for $29.99 — with all the profits going to the National Road Safety Foundation.

