LIVE: Fox News coverage of the impeachment trial of President Trump

Report: Albuquerque police hired convicted felon

Posted 1:16 pm, January 31, 2020, by

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Records show Albuquerque police hired a convicted felon and allowed him to continue working after officials learned he gave a wrong birth date and Social Security number.

Documents obtained by KOAT-TV through an open records request show that Amir Chapel was hired in April as the department’s policy and compliance manager. A department memo and court records show Chapel had been convicted of forgery in Texas, misuse of a credit card in Illinois, and robbery in California.

Chapel told KOAT he didn’t do anything wrong. City officials say they couldn’t comment on personnel matters.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.