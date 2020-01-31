MILWAUKEE -- The 16th annual Great Lakes Pet Expo is going on this weekend! Reptile expert Cindy Steinle joins FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About 16th annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (website)

The Great Lakes Pet Expo is different from most other shows of this magnitude because it is produced by the Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts, a non-profit consortium of rescues and shelters working together to save lives. The expo production team is a group of dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours planning and executing a show we’re proud to call our very own. All of the proceeds from this event are given back to the animals of Wisconsin by way of the non-profit organizations (rescues and humane societies) who care for them. The money is raised through ticket sales and all dollars raised stay in Wisconsin.

Learn more about AWARE at www.awarewisconsin.com. It is the animals who bring us together and you who make the show possible. Hope to see you at the Great Lakes Pet Expo!