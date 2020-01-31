US Census Bureau needs 21K people to fill census taker positions, pays $17-$24/hour

Posted 7:32 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 07:49PM, January 31, 2020

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Census Bureau has almost reached 60 percent of its recruiting goal in Wisconsin. However, it still needs more than 21,000 people to apply for census taker positions throughout the state.

The census taker positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. Census taker pay rates range from $17 to $24 per hour in Wisconsin. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

Census takers will be hired to work in their own communities in order to go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.

Easy to Apply

Applying for a Census job is simple. Visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020, and select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations.  Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.

Census recruiting events: February 1-7, 2020

DATE TIME LOCATION ADDRESS CITY/TOWN COUNTY
2/1/2020 1 – 3pm Milwaukee Central Library 814 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee Milwaukee
2/2/2020 1 – 5pm Zablocki Library 3501 W Oklahoma Ave Milwaukee
2/3/2020 3:30 – 6:30pm Mitchell Street Library 906 W Historic Mitchell St Milwaukee
2/4/2020 11am – 2pm Alumni Memorial Union – Marquette University 1442 W Wisconsin Ave, 2nd Floor Milwaukee
2/5/2020 9am –  1pm Wilson Park Senior Center 2601 W Howard St Milwaukee
2/5/2020 12:30 – 3pm House of Peace 1701 W Walnut St Milwaukee
2/6/2020 Noon – 5pm Tippecanoe Library 3912 S Howell Ave Milwaukee
2/7/2020 10am – 1pm Bryant and Stratton College 10951 W Potter Rd Milwaukee
2/7/2020 12:30 – 3pm House of Peace 1701 W Walnut St Milwaukee
2/7/2020 2 – 6pm Mitchell Street Library 906 W Historic Mitchell St Milwaukee
2/3/2020 4 – 7pm New Berlin Library 15105 Library Ln New Berlin Waukesha
2/4/2020 4 – 7pm Waukesha Library 321 Wisconsin Ave Waukesha
2/6/2020 4 – 7pm Waukesha Library 321 Wisconsin Ave Waukesha
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.