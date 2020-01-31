× US Census Bureau needs 21K people to fill census taker positions, pays $17-$24/hour

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Census Bureau has almost reached 60 percent of its recruiting goal in Wisconsin. However, it still needs more than 21,000 people to apply for census taker positions throughout the state.

The census taker positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. Census taker pay rates range from $17 to $24 per hour in Wisconsin. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.

Census takers will be hired to work in their own communities in order to go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail.

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.

Easy to Apply

Applying for a Census job is simple. Visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020, and select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations. Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.

Census recruiting events: February 1-7, 2020