‘Winter-inspired events:’ Celebrate the season at Lake Geneva’s 25th Annual Winterfest

LAKE GENEVA -- Amy DuPont spent the morning in Lake Geneva getting a look at Winterfest and the snow sculpting competition that's going on until Sunday.

About Lake Geneva Winterfest (website)

Celebrate the season at Lake Geneva's 25th Annual Winterfest! Here you’ll discover how art, family fun and the magic of the season come together for an unforgettable winter getaway. Watch teams of award-winning snow sculptors as they compete for the national title in the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship. The competition is free and open to the public, so come see these larger-than-life snow sculptures created before your very eyes! Plus, enjoy an array of one-of-a-kind, winter-inspired events and activities for the whole family!