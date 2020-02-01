14-year-old faces murder charge in adult court in fatal shooting of friend’s grandpa

CHESTER, Pa. — A 14-year-old boy turned himself in to police in Pennsylvania Friday, Jan. 31, following pressure from the community — reeling in the wake of the shooting death of a 79-year-old man Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Covering his face with a jacket Zhafir Tinsley-Jones’ family was by his side as he walked into the police department.

“He’s 14, all right?” said his attorney. “So there’s no comment.”

His family was in touch with a lawyer they knew previously, and he was able to urge them to work with police to bring the boy in.

“We’re appreciative of the hard work that was put into this to make sure it was a peaceful situation,” said Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester, Pennsylvania mayor.

The district attorney said police worked with the community and the district attorney’s “Criminal Investigation Division” to make a peaceful arrest.

“They reached out to him,” said Jack Stollsteimer, district attorney. “Also, members of the community reached out to the lawyer, and he was able to talk the young man into coming into custody today.”

Robert Womack was shot to death while driving his grandson and another teenager Wednesday evening. The motive wasn’t immediately clear, but prosecutors said Tinsley-Jones would be charged as an adult.

“This young boy’s life is changed forever because of a single act of violence, and the Womack family’s lives changed forever because of the loss of a loved one,” said Kirkland. “I want to thank those detectives and law enforcement personnel that brought this to a peaceful conclusion.”

The 14-year-old boy was arraigned Friday on a charge of first-degree murder. He was being held at the George Hill Correctional Facility.