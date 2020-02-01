× Admirals scored 7 to beat IceHogs, winning 5th straight

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Eeli Tolvanen recorded a pair of goals to lead the Admirals to a 7-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs Saturday, Feb. 1 at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The Ads have won five straight games and improved their overall mark to 33-8-4-2. The Admirals extended the team’s points streak at Rockford to 18 games (16-0-2-0). Milwaukee’s last regulation time loss in Rockford was Feb. 12, 2017.

Tolvanen now has six goals in the last six games.

Milwaukee raced out of the gate to build a 3-1 lead in the first period. Tolvanen scored his 12th goal of the season at 1:31 with a high shot from the slot. Matt Donovan picked up the only helper.

The Ads took a 2-0 lead at 4:24 of the first period when Rem Pitlick, standing in the slot, deflected an Alex Carrier shot into the net for a power-play marker. It was Pitlick’s 15th goal of the season and his ninth on the power play. Carrier and Frederick Gaudreau had the assists.

Daniel Carr’s 100th career American Hockey League (AHL) goal gave the Admirals a 3-0 lead at 8:19 of the first frame. Carr skated from the right corner, along the goal line, and flipped the puck into the net for his 19th goal of the season. Tommy Novak and Cole Schneider earned the assists. The assist was Schneider’s 400th career AHL point.

Rockford got on the scoreboard at 9:56 of the first period when Brandon Hagel roofed a rebound of a Dylan Sikura shot past goalie Connor Ingram.

Milwaukee added a pair of goals in the second period. Schneider converted a tap-in when Jeremy Davies fed him a pass from the slot to the right post. Nobody was near Schneider as he scored his 13th goal of the season at 16:00. Davies and Novak picked up the helpers.

The Admirals scored another power-play goal when Donovan’s shot from the point went past a Michael McCarron screen into the goal, at 18:12. It was Donovan’s fourth goal of the season and second scored on the power play. Tolvanen and Novak were awarded assists.

Milwaukee added two more goals in the third period, both on the power play. Tolvanen scored his second of the game with a high shot at 1:05 of the third. Donovan and Novak recorded the assists.

Jeremy Davies scored his first career power-play goal at 5:35 of the third period. Fred Allard and Miikka Salomaki assisted on the goal.

Milwaukee finished 4-for-6 on the power play and is 12-for-21 in the last five games on the man advantage.

Ads goalie Connor Ingram stopped 27 shots for the victory.