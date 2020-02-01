× Attempted child enticement: Police seek driver who stopped to talk to 3-year-old in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police on Saturday evening, Feb. 1 released a description of a driver they’re looking to speak with after a suspicious incident police described as attempted child enticement near East Johnson Street and East Follett Street.

It happened in the alleyway in the area between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police said a witness reported seeing a man who drove a blue pickup truck into the alley and stopped to talk to a 3-year-old child that was playing near the alley. The witness saw the driver open the door to the truck while talking to the child. The witness confronted the driver — who then took off through the alley towards Follett Street.

The pickup was described as a Chevy Silverado — dark blue, with an extended cab, a light tint on the front and back windows, chrome strips along the bottom, and alloy wheels. The witness also saw a bumper sticker on the back of the truck that read “Teachers Pet.”

The driver was described as a white man in his mid-to-late 50s, with a heavyset build, standing approximately 5’6″ tall, with white stubbly facial hair. He was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and glasses with circle-shaped lenses. He also had a birthmark on his face by his left eye.

Anyone who may have witnessed this or has information regarding this incident was asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at 920-906-5555 or

Crime Alert at 920-322-3741.