Colorado police seek man who cut off GPS monitor, brutally beat, strangled ex-wife

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 1 asked for help locating a man awaiting trial in an aggravated assault case accused of cutting off his GPS ankle bracelet and brutally attacking his ex-wife — who suffered life-threatening injuries.

Westminster police said the 33-year-old woman was listed in grave condition at the hospital after she was beaten and strangled by James Naulls Jr., 30, police said.

Police received a call around 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31 regarding a woman who needed immediate medical attention after a fall. Investigators quickly uncovered suspicious circumstances that led to the development of an arrest warrant for Naulls Jr.

Police said there was a domestic violence incident on Nov. 14, 2019 in Denver, after which Naulls Jr. was charged with aggravated assault — released on GPS monitoring head of trial. Investigators believe Naulls Jr. cut off his ankle monitor to keep police from locating him.

Westminster police said he’s considered “an ongoing threat to the victim,” noting that, “We believe he has tried calling local hospitals to find his ex-wife.”

Police described him as 5’7″ tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head.

A warrant was issued for attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree assault.