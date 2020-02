Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts (AWARE) held its 16th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 1. The fundraiser, which ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., benefitted Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population. Local rescues and shelters attended -- with their adoptable pets. You can't adopt at the Expo but can apply to adopt pets who are in need of a new home.

