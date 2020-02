GRAFTON — The Grafton Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in identifying two people involved a pair of retail thefts.

In a Facebook post, the department stated that the thefts happened Jan. 25 and 29 — but did not say where.

Authorities believe an older, white or silver Ford Taurus might be involved in the thefts, but do not have any other details or a license plate number.

Contact the department 262-375-5320 with any information.