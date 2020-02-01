× Houston rapper Psyco Sid busted with more than a gallon of liquid codeine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials arrested a rapper they said was found with more than a gallon of liquid codeine.

Sidney Wiley goes by the stage name Psyco Sid.

He had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies took him into custody after a traffic stop Friday, Jan. 31.

During the traffic stop, investigators found codeine in his vehicle, along with a gun, and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana, officials said.

Cough syrup with codeine, when used as an illegal drug, goes by the street name “Lean.”