Houston rapper Psyco Sid busted with more than a gallon of liquid codeine

Posted 6:54 pm, February 1, 2020, by , Updated at 06:56PM, February 1, 2020
Sidney Wiley

Sidney Wiley

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials arrested a rapper they said was found with more than a gallon of liquid codeine.

Sidney Wiley goes by the stage name Psyco Sid.

He had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Deputies took him into custody after a traffic stop Friday, Jan. 31.

During the traffic stop, investigators found codeine in his vehicle, along with a gun, and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana, officials said.

Cough syrup with codeine, when used as an illegal drug, goes by the street name “Lean.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.