Houston rapper Psyco Sid busted with more than a gallon of liquid codeine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas law enforcement officials arrested a rapper they said was found with more than a gallon of liquid codeine.
Sidney Wiley goes by the stage name Psyco Sid.
He had a warrant out for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Deputies took him into custody after a traffic stop Friday, Jan. 31.
During the traffic stop, investigators found codeine in his vehicle, along with a gun, and a pound and a half of suspected marijuana, officials said.
Cough syrup with codeine, when used as an illegal drug, goes by the street name “Lean.”
29.775182 -95.310250