‘I freaked out:’ Southwest Airlines delivers new friend for boy who lost beloved ‘Teddy’ on flight

DALLAS — A little boy got a big surprise after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane.

Grayson Mulligan and Teddy have always been inseparable.

“I play with him a lot,” said Grayson. “I carry him around a lot.”

During a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed Teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for Teddy began,” said Christina Mulligan, Grayson’s mom.

Christina Mulligan posted to Southwest Airlines’ Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA,” said Mulligan. “I called the lost and found in New Orleans. Every day, a package would show up. Is that Teddy? It was traumatizing.”

“I freaked out,” said Grayson.

A month passed with no sign of Teddy — but then, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest. A new bear arrived — whose adventure to his new home was a story all its own, documented for Grayson to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears, too,” said Grayson.

Grayson’s new friend was named Jack.

“Because he looked like a Jack to me,” said Grayson.

Safe to say this boy and his bear are ready for new adventures — grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There’s a reason why they have that heart on their airplanes,” said Christina Mulligan.

“Because they care about people,” said Grayson.

“Right,” said Mulligan.

In 2015, Southwest Airlines officials reunited another boy with his stuffed tiger, Hobbes.