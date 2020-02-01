LeRoy Butler thanks fans, announces he missed 2020 HoF class

MIAMI — Green Bay Packers legend and inventor of the “Lambeau Leap” LeRoy Butler missed the cut for the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the former safety announced on his Twitter page Saturday, Feb. 1. It was his first year as a finalist.

In his 12 seasons with the Packers, Butler was a part of the Super Bowl XXXI championship team, named an All-Pro four times and made the 1990s all-decade team.

This was the first time in Butler’s 14 years of eligibility that he’s been named a finalist — after reaching the group of semi-finalists the previous two years.

The full class of 2020 inductees will be introduced at the NFL Honors awards show Saturday evening, Feb. 1.

