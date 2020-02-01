× Pennsylvania troopers found 5 guinea pigs abandoned in freezing snow; 2 died

ERIE, Pa. — During a routine traffic stop Friday, Jan. 31, Pennsylvania state troopers made an unusual discovery.

Along a highway in Erie, they heard some odd squeaking.

An investigation revealed five guinea pigs who had been abandoned in the freezing snow.

Only three of the animals survived. Troopers worked quickly to warm them up, even taking them back to their barracks and sharing lunch with them. Guinea pigs love vegetables, especially lettuce!

The three surviving guinea pigs were taken to The ANNA Shelter in Erie, and placed up for adoption. Shelter officials praised the kindness and dedication of the Pennsylvania State Patrol.