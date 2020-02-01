Police: Man admitted to murder of his adoptive parents; tried to make it look like a burglary

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania mother and father were found shot to death inside their home Thursday, Jan. 30 — and police said their adoptive son was the shooter and called 911 afterward.

Shock and grief rocked the rural community near Millville in Columbia County after the man and woman were found shot to death in their home.

The person charged with their murders, the couple’s adoptive son, 18-year-old Carl Kressler.

Troopers were sent to the home on Hartman Hollow Road around 10 p.m. Thursday. Court documents showed Carl Kressler, 18, called 911 and told dispatchers that his parents were “gone.”

Inside the home, troopers found the bodies of Flint and Sharon Kressler.

Brothers Donny and Randy Zimmerman live down the road and have ties to the family through marriage.

“It’s shocking,” said Donny Zimmerman. “It’s close to home and it’s heartbreaking.”

“I’ve known them all my life,” said Randy Zimmerman. “Good family. Good family. I didn’t know Carl well. Just [see him] when’s he’s going by — that’s it.”

“They were very good parents, that I’m aware of,” said Donny Zimmerman.

Police said Carl Kressler admitted to shooting his parents because, in part, they made disparaging remarks about their decision to adopt him. According to court papers filed at the magistrate’s office in Millville, Carl Kressler told investigators he tried to make it look like his parents were shot and killed during a burglary.

According to police he disabled the security system and hid some of his mother’s jewelry.

After the shooting, police said Kressler left to toss the gun off a bridge into a river before returning home to call police.

“It’s just a terrible thing, just terrible,” said Randy Zimmerman. “Terrible. It’s terrible. I don’t know it’s unheard of for this area.”

Carl Kressler was denied bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Feb. 11.