Want to curb cravings? Company rolls out nicotine patch style product for meat-a-holics

NEW YORK — A company is rolling out a new product to help those who are trying to give up meat — and it’s a bit unorthodox.

The “Meat Patch” is similar to a nicotine patch.

Strong Roots, the creator of the product, said they’re supposed to be worn on your arm.

The patches contain a bacon scent — released by scratching the patch.

A professor at Oxford University said studies have shown that scent can reduce food cravings — so just the aroma of bacon can reportedly leave you satisfied.

Strong Roots officials said for now, this patch is only available in the UK.

