‘300 citizen volunteers’ ready to help search for Colorado boy, missing 6 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Saturday marked the fifth day of searching for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, missing since Monday, Jan. 27. Officials said Stauch was supposed to be going to a friend's house, and never showed up.

"I just hope they find him alive and they return him home safe," said Roderrick Drayton, neighbor.

Drayton, who lives "two houses down," said the minute Stauch went missing -- he began trying to do everything possible to help.

"We don't know exactly what happened, so we are looking through our cameras to see if we can pick up anything," said Drayton.

Drayton said investigators spent several hours at his home, looking through video.

"They came and were looking through the video to see if our camera caught any movement or anything suspicious," said Drayton.

Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office asked all of the neighbors to keep an eye out.

"People in Lorson Ranch, to be mindful of the things on their property, where a child may play or hide," said Jacqueline Kirby with the ECSO.

As of Saturday, there were no plans to end the search.

"Right now, we don't have a date in mind that it will end," said Kirby.

Officials said they were thankful for so many boots on the ground -- helping them cover a large area -- each of them treating Gannon as their own.

"We have 300 citizen volunteers who have been vetted and should a need arise," said Kirby.

"If my son was missing, I would be out searching the world for him, so I hope they bring him home," said Drayton.

As of Saturday night, officials had taken 110 tips from the community.